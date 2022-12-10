Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 8,904 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,904 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Biogen were worth $53,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in Biogen by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 87.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 5.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.
Biogen Trading Down 1.3 %
Biogen stock opened at $285.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.74. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $311.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen
In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.75.
Biogen Profile
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.
