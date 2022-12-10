Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 8,904 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,904 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Biogen were worth $53,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in Biogen by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 87.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 5.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $285.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.74. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $311.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 17.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.75.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

