Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Maximus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Trading Up 0.1 %

Maximus stock opened at $71.31 on Thursday. Maximus has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $81.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 17.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Maximus will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy purchased 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $400,584.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at $7,622,287.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $1,437,664.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,998,939.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $400,584.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,622,287.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,654 shares of company stock worth $2,144,657 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Maximus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 20.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at $573,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Maximus by 51.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 51,833 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 2.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,732,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $158,140,000 after purchasing an additional 52,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 40.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maximus

(Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.