TheStreet Downgrades Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) to D

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

YELL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Vertical Research cut Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Yellow from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Yellow alerts:

Yellow Trading Up 4.3 %

YELL stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $151.88 million, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 2.81. Yellow has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Yellow

In other Yellow news, CFO Daniel L. Olivier purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,186 shares in the company, valued at $976,626.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellow in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yellow during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yellow during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yellow during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 44.17% of the company’s stock.

About Yellow

(Get Rating)

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.