Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,534,730,000 after buying an additional 643,310 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,100,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $779,248,000 after buying an additional 16,756 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM opened at $119.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.47. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.27.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,996 shares of company stock worth $4,489,834 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

