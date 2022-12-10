H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 58.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,781,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in H&R Block by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after buying an additional 1,933,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,301,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,287,000 after buying an additional 331,972 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $41.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.39.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.14 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 613.29% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

H&R Block Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

