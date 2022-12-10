MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 25.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 948,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,677,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MetLife Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $72.19 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

