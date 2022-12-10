Corton Capital Inc. Sells 43,049 Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Corton Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,049 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Poseida Therapeutics were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 239,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 19.8% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 7.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 20,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Poseida Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Performance

About Poseida Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ PSTX opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $489.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.28. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

(Get Rating)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.