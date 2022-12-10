Centiva Capital LP Raises Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Roku by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Roku by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Roku by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Roku by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Roku from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Roku from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roku Trading Up 1.6 %

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,519 shares of company stock worth $599,411. 13.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.01. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $245.45.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $761.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.