Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 14,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,880,000 after buying an additional 1,005,046 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 33,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 23,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. Bank of America cut their target price on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

WestRock Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE WRK opened at $35.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.80. WestRock has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

