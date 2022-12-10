Caption Management LLC Sells 217,500 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Caption Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 217,500 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,545,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 130,399 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth $533,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth $4,644,000. Finally, NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 35.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels Stock Down 3.1 %

Energy Fuels stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $928.13 million, a P/E ratio of -147.25 and a beta of 1.65. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energy Fuels Company Profile

UUUU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Energy Fuels from $9.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

