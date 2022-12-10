Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,624 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 27,142.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 1,852,171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,835,689,000 after buying an additional 1,743,632 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in NVIDIA by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,713,511,000 after buying an additional 1,739,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,865,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.32.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $170.01 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $313.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $423.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

