Corton Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,992 Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 851,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 16,362 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 19.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 376,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 60,697 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 24.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 24,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 50.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 29,612 shares in the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Insider Transactions at Heritage Insurance

In related news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer purchased 158,660 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $211,017.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,478,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,296,611.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer acquired 229,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $317,393.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,319,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,593.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer acquired 158,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $211,017.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,478,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,611.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Heritage Insurance Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on HRTG shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

NYSE HRTG opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.69. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $7.37.

About Heritage Insurance

(Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.