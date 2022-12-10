Corton Capital Inc. Invests $42,000 in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 82.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the second quarter worth about $101,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 9,936.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 72,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 57.7% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,705,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,572,000 after purchasing an additional 990,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunic alerts:

Immunic Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. Immunic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Immunic ( NASDAQ:IMUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immunic, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Immunic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunic

In other news, Director Joerg Neermann bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 31,000 shares of company stock worth $43,320 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Immunic Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.