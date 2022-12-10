Css LLC Il Purchases 3,000 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Css LLC Il boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 372.5% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 87.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,246,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,165 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6,100.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,497,000 after acquiring an additional 912,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.78.

Insider Activity

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.91 and its 200 day moving average is $75.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Further Reading

