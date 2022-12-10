Css LLC Il Takes Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Css LLC Il acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 115.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 200.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $68.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.18. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $98.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average of $60.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

SIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Further Reading

