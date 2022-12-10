13,103 Shares in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Acquired by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kronos Bio by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,565,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after buying an additional 1,123,528 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kronos Bio by 320.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 802,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 612,145 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kronos Bio by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,926,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,928,000 after buying an additional 450,780 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,566,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Kronos Bio by 869.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 253,944 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KRON shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kronos Bio from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kronos Bio from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Kronos Bio from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Kronos Bio Stock Performance

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Shares of Kronos Bio stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

