Corton Capital Inc. Makes New $70,000 Investment in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Latham Group by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,476,000 after buying an additional 1,147,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,784,000 after purchasing an additional 674,112 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,480,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 410,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,000,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 243,667 shares in the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWIM stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Latham Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $384.15 million, a PE ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Latham Group had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.85 million. Analysts predict that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWIM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Latham Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Latham Group from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Latham Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.36.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

