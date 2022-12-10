Corton Capital Inc. Acquires 4,061 Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)

Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vor Biopharma were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 48.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Vor Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VOR opened at $6.48 on Friday. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $14.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $250.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of -0.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VOR shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

(Get Rating)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.