Corton Capital Inc. Acquires 4,061 Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)

Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vor Biopharma were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 48.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.
Vor Biopharma Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VOR opened at $6.48 on Friday. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $14.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $250.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of -0.07.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Vor Biopharma Company Profile
Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vor Biopharma (VOR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.