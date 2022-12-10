Corton Capital Inc. Invests $78,000 in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,583 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in LSI Industries by 9.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.
Insider Activity at LSI Industries
LSI Industries Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $127.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.89 million. Analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
LSI Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.
LSI Industries Company Profile
LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.