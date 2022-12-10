Corton Capital Inc. Invests $78,000 in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,583 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in LSI Industries by 9.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

In related news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 14,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $121,518.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,463 shares in the company, valued at $752,181.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 14,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $121,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,463 shares in the company, valued at $752,181.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO James E. Galeese sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $40,379.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,129.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,568 shares of company stock worth $243,442 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $127.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.89 million. Analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

