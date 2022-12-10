11,481 Shares in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Acquired by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Corton Capital Inc. owned about 0.05% of Western New England Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 49.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 55.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 9.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 928,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 81,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Western New England Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WNEB opened at $9.71 on Friday. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Louis O. Gorman III sold 9,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $92,787.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,565.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

