11,803 Shares in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Acquired by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 2.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 66,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 4.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 773.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Benchmark began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. Analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.