Corton Capital Inc. Takes $86,000 Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $37.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.74.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.30. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.70% and a negative return on equity of 46.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

