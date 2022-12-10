Corton Capital Inc. Has $87,000 Stock Holdings in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,774,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after buying an additional 62,402 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,539,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 251,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,592,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 25,391 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 771,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares during the last quarter. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Advantage Solutions

In other Advantage Solutions news, Director Brian K. Ratzan bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 152,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,104.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

ADV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advantage Solutions from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Advantage Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADV opened at $2.17 on Friday. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $693.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

