11,738 Shares in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Acquired by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ProPetro by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,682,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,880,000 after buying an additional 83,813 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ProPetro by 16.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,691,000 after buying an additional 713,904 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in ProPetro by 69.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,206,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ProPetro by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,919,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ProPetro by 5.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,292,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 61,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE:PUMP opened at $9.28 on Friday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $333.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

