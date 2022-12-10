Corton Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 32,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,770,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLRX opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $888.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,160.53% and a negative return on equity of 52.61%. The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Insider Activity at Pliant Therapeutics

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 5,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,596.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 12,502 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $281,795.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,013.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 5,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,596.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.