8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Bought by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in 8X8 by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at $46,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on 8X8 from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 8X8 from $6.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

8X8 Stock Performance

In other 8X8 news, CEO David Sipes sold 19,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $93,633.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,073.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 44,749 shares of company stock valued at $195,307 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $502.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.41.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $187.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

8X8 Profile

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

See Also

