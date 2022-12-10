Corton Capital Inc. Acquires New Shares in Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Traeger by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COOK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Traeger from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Traeger from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Traeger to $3.15 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $3.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Traeger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $13.61.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Andrus bought 148,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $431,746.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,123,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,458,437.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

