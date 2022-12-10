Corton Capital Inc. Purchases New Shares in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 137,110 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 45,676 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 7.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,776,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 151.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 791,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 476,464 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 21.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 788,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 139,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $8.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Consolidated Communications from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

