Corton Capital Inc. Makes New $91,000 Investment in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $58,853.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,264.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $57,416.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,279.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $58,853.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,264.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOSS shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $2.17 on Friday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $15.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

