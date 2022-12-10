Corton Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 10,652 AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 152.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 107.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $15.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.20.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.34%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGNC. StockNews.com began coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Maxim Group cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

