Corton Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Corton Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,640 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 87.8% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 25,886 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 95.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 138,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

VVNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $7.90 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vivint Smart Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

VVNT stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $11.93.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

