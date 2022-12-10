Corton Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Corton Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,811 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 9.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 43.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

IBRX opened at $6.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $7.99.

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

