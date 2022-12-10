Corton Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In related news, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $32,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $954.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.56. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 8.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

