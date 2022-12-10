23,548 Shares in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Purchased by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,920,000 after purchasing an additional 104,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,680,000 after purchasing an additional 54,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 61,956 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 19.1% during the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 622,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRVB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

