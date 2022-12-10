Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 469.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 66,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 17,885 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 757,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,606,000 after acquiring an additional 689,914 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 118.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 33,765 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 128.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $78.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.75. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $88.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

