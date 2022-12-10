1,195 Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Acquired by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFUV. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.87. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.