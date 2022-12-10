Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Buys 152 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.55.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

NYSE:SPG opened at $116.75 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $165.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.56 and its 200-day moving average is $104.99. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.20%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.