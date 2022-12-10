Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 319,466 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 921,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,466 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.27% of D.R. Horton worth $60,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI stock opened at $85.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.15. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $479,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $476,517. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.