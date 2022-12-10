Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $463,000 Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 259.0% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 387.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. HSBC cut their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

NYSE:AWK opened at $156.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

