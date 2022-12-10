Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Buys 6,767 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1,646.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 78.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $119.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.07. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $200.90.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $113.90.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

