Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 309,612 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,120,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 309,612 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 2.70% of Columbia Banking System worth $60,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,508,000 after acquiring an additional 853,211 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth $21,043,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,361,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,659 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the second quarter valued at about $16,227,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 39.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,794,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,419,000 after buying an additional 507,840 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COLB stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $189.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.55 million. Analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

