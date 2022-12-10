Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Purchases 220 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 146.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Novartis by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 5.0% in the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 16.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 96,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis stock opened at $90.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.40 and its 200 day moving average is $83.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.56.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

