Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $60.74 Million Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,120,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 309,612 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 2.70% of Columbia Banking System worth $60,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COLB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 178.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of COLB stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $30.67.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $189.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.55 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

See Also

