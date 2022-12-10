Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 65,963 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,024,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 65,963 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $58,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 28.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,612,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,714,000 after buying an additional 353,987 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 41.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 773,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,794,000 after acquiring an additional 228,443 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 640.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 59,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 70,410 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3,795.0% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 95,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 92,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DAL opened at $33.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 307.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Melius started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

