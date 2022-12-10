266 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Acquired by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQM. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 245.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $116.07 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $104.62 and a one year high of $166.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.90.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.