Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Boosts Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 4,865.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Timken by 222.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,039,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,146,570.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 15,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,115,713.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,887,564.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,039,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,146,570.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,853,869 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of TKR opened at $70.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $76.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average of $63.89.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Timken to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.63.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

