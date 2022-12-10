Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $55,000 Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 3,348.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SON. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE SON opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.09.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $38,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SON shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

