Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases Shares of 13,400 Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,894,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 429,550.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 691,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 691,577 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,566,000 after purchasing an additional 404,251 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schneider National by 108.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 391,471 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Schneider National by 159.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after buying an additional 307,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.19.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNDR shares. UBS Group raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.62.

In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

