Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,326,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 140,910 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.96% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $58,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO opened at $56.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.26. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $59.46.

Several analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $541,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,605.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,477,250. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

