Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,326,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 140,910 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.96% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $58,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,189 shares in the company, valued at $7,361,113.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,661.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,361,113.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,477,250 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ HALO opened at $56.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average of $46.26. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HALO. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

